Rain, thunderstorms in New England on Thursday

The heat will be easing in the coming days, but we’re both warm and humid through Thursday. That heat and humidity will fuel thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which may become strong or severe.

Keep an eye to the sky for any storms after noontime. If you do get hit, the primary threats will be gusty winds, torrential rain, and possibly hail. Any storms exit in the late afternoon and evening.

This sets us up for a stellar Friday with lower humidity and abundant sunshine. We’re still the low 80s thanks to lingering warmth. Even Saturday has a chance for some low 80s away from the coast thanks to continued sun. Coastal communities will still enjoy a gorgeous day, but the sea breeze will keep us in the low/mid-70s.

The forecast gets a little muddy on Sunday and Monday. While we MAY have a chance for a quick shower Sunday, the brunt of the wet weather should wait until Memorial Day.

Unfortunately, this isn’t great news if you were planning on a barbecue or trip to the beach. Highs sink a bit Sunday, and plummet to the upper 60s to low 70s Monday as the rain sweeps in from the west. Our best hope is that we can hold the heaviest/steadiest rain off until later in the afternoon.

Fingers crossed.