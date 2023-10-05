Redesigned COVID dashboard tracks COVID, flu, RSV in Mass.

The data posted Thursday showed the 2023 season so far being less severe than the previous two years, but with more cases than in 2020 or 2019

By Colin A. Young

Seasonal trends of acute respiratory disease in Massachusetts as seen on a new dashboard tracking COVID-19, the flu and RSV in the state. The dashboard was unveiled Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

With peak season for respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 approaching, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday launched a refreshed dashboard to track trends and provide the public with helpful information focused on COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial syndrome (RSV).

The redesigned dashboard, which will continue to be updated weekly by the end of each Thursday, centralizes DPH reporting on respiratory illnesses and attempts to make the most useful or relevant information available at a glance, with users able to drill down for even more detail.

The data posted Thursday showed the 2023 season so far being less severe than the previous two years, but with more cases than in 2020 or 2019. All four previous years saw case numbers steadily rise until peaking in late December and early January.

