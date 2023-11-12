Region wakes up to bitter cold, crisp air

It was a frigid start to the day on this Sunday morning. Temperatures came down to the 20s & 30s with clear skies. Thankfully, due to that ample sunshine, our temperatures get to recover back to the 40s this afternoon along with calm wind. But if you’re out and about these next few days, keep the coat on, temperatures should remain below average all the way through Wednesday afternoon.

Aside of that, a shortwave may push briefly into northern New England pushing in a few scattered flurries from Vermont into Maine. The rest of us may see a few sprinkles, but some flakes may intrude northern Massachusetts late Monday into early Tuesday.

Temperatures go back to mild starting Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through the first half of the weekend along with the chance for some showers.