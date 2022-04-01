Local

world war ii

Remains of Soldier Killed in WWII Returning to Massachusetts

The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin will arrive at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday night and a procession will bring them to city hall in his hometown of Revere

Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

An airman killed when he was shot down over Romania during World War II is returning to his home to Massachusetts nearly 80 years later.

The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin will arrive at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday night and a procession will bring them to city hall in his hometown of Revere, Mayor Brian Arrigo said.

State and local police, city firefighters, elected officials and others are expected to pay their respects, and the public is also welcome to attend before the remains head to Brookline, another Boston suburb, according to the mayor.

The 26-year-old was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that participated in Operation Tidal Wave on Aug. 1, 1943.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bombing mission targeted oil fields and refineries in Romania considered crucial to the Nazi war effort.

McMackin’s plane crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire, and his remains were not identified following the war.

Fallen American soldiers that could not be identified were buried in a cemetery in Romania and later moved to one in Belgium.

Local

Newtown 9 mins ago

Alex Jones Loses Bid to Avoid Fines in Sandy Hook Case

traffic 19 mins ago

Traffic Delays After Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck in Boston's Sumner Tunnel

The remains were exhumed in 2017, and McMackin was eventually identified using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

world war iiWWIIB-24 Liberatoroperation tidal waveU.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us