Remnants of former Tropical Storm Philippe cause major damage to Maine road project

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Philippe caused major damage to a road project in coastal Maine over the weekend.

The renovation of a 2-mile stretch of Route 1 in Searsport will be set back by at least a week and maybe two after the road washed out and the drainage system flooded, according to News Center Maine.

"It worked progressively north and worked down the slopes of [Route 1] and knocked out a couple of areas that we had just run drainage in,” Brian Howard told News Center Maine. His firm, Gordon Contracting, was selected by the Maine Department of Transportation to undertake the $17.8 million project.

The overall cost of the renovation project is not expected to increase, he said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The remnants of Phillipe arrved in Maine on Saturday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to a state where the ground was already saturated from previous rain. Down East maine bore the brunt of the storm just three weeks after being hit by Tropical Storm Lee.