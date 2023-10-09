Maine

Remnants of former Tropical Storm Philippe cause major damage to Maine road project

The storm arrived in the state on Saturday, three weeks after it was hit by Tropical Storm Lee

By Staff and wire reports

News Center Maine

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Philippe caused major damage to a road project in coastal Maine over the weekend.

The renovation of a 2-mile stretch of Route 1 in Searsport will be set back by at least a week and maybe two after the road washed out and the drainage system flooded, according to News Center Maine.

"It worked progressively north and worked down the slopes of [Route 1] and knocked out a couple of areas that we had just run drainage in,” Brian Howard told News Center Maine. His firm, Gordon Contracting, was selected by the Maine Department of Transportation to undertake the $17.8 million project.

The overall cost of the renovation project is not expected to increase, he said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The remnants of Phillipe arrved in Maine on Saturday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to a state where the ground was already saturated from previous rain. Down East maine bore the brunt of the storm just three weeks after being hit by Tropical Storm Lee.

More Maine stories

Maine Oct 7

2 dogs die in truck fire in Rockland, Maine

Maine Oct 6

Woman dead, man critically hurt after incident in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us