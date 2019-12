A man tried to draw a large police presence Sunday by falsely reporting a shooting and the possession of pipe bombs, Newburyport police said in a statement.

At 6:12 p.m., police arrived at Longfellow Drive after a man called into the station and said he had shot someone inside a home on that street.

When police arrived, they were able to enter the home and confirm that no one was hurt, police said. Police didn't have to force their way into the home. The scene was cleared by 7 p.m.