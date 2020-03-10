Report: Rob Gronkowski about to sign WWE contract

The long-rumored move of Rob Gronkowski signing a professional wrestling contract is reportedly about to happen.

Ryan Satin, the editor of ProWrestlingSheet.com and contributor on FOX Sports 1's "WWE Backstage," reports that the former Patriots tight end is close to finalizing a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, retired from the Patriots last March and has said he has no plans for an NFL comeback, but it hasn't stopped him from time to time dropping hints about a return to football.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

While Satin reports that it's uncertain if the WWE contract would be a full-time commitment that would rule out an NFL return ("the capacity in which he'd be used is unclear at this time"), he also reports that Gronk could make an appearance as early as the March 20 "Friday Night SmackDown" event in New Orleans.

It wouldn't be Gronkowski's first foray into wrestling. He teamed with his friend, wrestler Mojo Rawley, at WWE's WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and has long hinted at a second career in the ring.

Gronkowski was part of three Super Bowl title teams in New England, including his last game, the 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 in which he made a key catch that led to the Patriots' only touchdown. The four-time All-Pro played nine seasons with New England and is considered one of the greatest to play the position of tight end. He was named to the NFL's All-Time Team to celebrate the league's 100th anniversary.

Gronkowski worked as an NFL studio analyst for FOX Sports this past season.