17-year-old killed in crash during dirt bike race in western Mass.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash during a dirt bike race in western Massachusetts over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

The crash happened Sunday at the J-Day Off Road competition in Southwick.

Southwick police described Noah DuPont's death as a "freak accident."

"Riders crash on a regular basis, it’s part of racing unfortunately," Sgt. Thomas Krutka told WWLP. "He hit it in a particular way, and he sustained some serious injuries."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

DuPont was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The extreme part of the competition is separated into sections, with several obstacles, such as telephone poles and trees.

The 17-year-old lost control of his bike during the wooded portion of the race, police said.

DuPont was described in a GoFundMe page as a "devoted competitor in the J-Day and other local series."

Another GoFundMe page was created by the owner of J-Day Off Road and DuPont's aunt to help cover medical and funeral expenses.