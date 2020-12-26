Resident Seriously Injured in Jamaica Plain House Fire

One person is seriously injured after a fire burned through a home in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home on Union Ave around 4a.m.
According to the Boston Fire Department, one resident was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters were able to knock down the 2-alarm fire within a couple of hours, but were putting out hotspots into the afternoon. No firefighters were hurt in the blaze.
The fire led to an estimated $350,000 in damages, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.