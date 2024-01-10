Boston

Residents warned to stay indoors amid ‘utility issue' near Northeastern University

Emergency crews are working on St. Stephens Street, near Opera Place

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Boston firefighters were responding to a utility issue at a manhole near Northeastern University on Wednesday.

The Northeastern Police Department warned of the response on St. Stephens Street, near Opera Place. The public is warned to avoid the area if possible. Those in the area were cautioned to stay indoors.

Utility crews could be seen focusing on a manhole in the area.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More details of the situation were not immediately available.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

Major flooding across New England after storm drops torrential rain

flooding 2 hours ago

From a swamped Hampton Beach to a man trapped in a Domino's — check out these shocking flood images

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us