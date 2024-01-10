Residents warned to stay indoors amid ‘utility issue' near Northeastern University

Boston firefighters were responding to a utility issue at a manhole near Northeastern University on Wednesday.

The Northeastern Police Department warned of the response on St. Stephens Street, near Opera Place. The public is warned to avoid the area if possible. Those in the area were cautioned to stay indoors.

Utility crews could be seen focusing on a manhole in the area.

NU-BOS ALERT: Boston Fire Activity reported on St. Stephens Street towards Opera Place due to a utility issue. Please avoid the area due to the emergency response. If in the affected area of St. Stephens Street towards Opera Place, remain indoors. pic.twitter.com/yDEDnlug9Q — NU Police Department (@northeasternpd) January 10, 2024

More details of the situation were not immediately available.