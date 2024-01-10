Storm lashes New England with torrential rain and heavy winds, causing flooding, power outages

Days after the first snowfall of the season, another storm slammed Massachusetts with torrential rain and strong winds, causing flooding and power outages.

In Saugus, all along Route 1, pockets of flooded areas were seen, which forced drivers to hit on the brakes. Some even hydroplaned and hit side rails.

A driver told NBC10 Boston it felt like he was floating on water. His car was damaged by the impact and water that got into his car's motor.

"I was driving [and] the car like floated on top and the car slid and spun," said the driver. " I hit the guardrail. It was very difficult, I couldn't see the water."

In Norwood, photo showed a car swept away from flood waters on Upland Road on Route 1A.

Firefighters responded to the area at about 5:30 a.m. to rescue the driver, who was hanging onto a tree, according to authorities.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the road remains closed.

Drivers on the highway should be on the lookout for fallen debris, some of which also caused power outages across the Bay State.

The high winds and the rain was to blame for the roughly 5,500 customers left without power. The most affected areas are Cape Cod, the South Shore and North Shore.

That's something that both National Grid and Eversource said they've prepared for, bringing in hundreds of extra crews to help quickly restore power.

"If the lights go out, call the company. Don't assume someone else calls. You can download our app, you can do it online or call us. Obviously, stay away from any downed wires. If you see a downed wire, even if it looks harmless, call 911," said Nicola Medalova, who's with National Grid.

There are dozens of reports of trees and power lines down across Massachusetts, especially in coastal areas. In some cases, tree limbs and power lines are down across roadways. Reports of flooding are also being seen in New Bedford, Dartmouth, Peabody, Scituate, Northampton, Everett, Gardner and more.

The MBTA Commuter Rail was impacted as well on Wednesday.

On the Providence, Rhode Island, line, flooding affected the tracks, so trains couldn't move there. Buses were in place to shuttle some of those commuters. Regular service will resume when flooding recedes, wrote the agency on social media.

Shuttle buses replaced Red Line trains between Quincy Center and Braintree also because of flooding.

The Orange Line tracks near Roxbury Crossing were flooded, according to the MBTA, who said trains will stand by at stations.

In Rhode Island, state police shut down Route 146 north and south after vehicles were left trapped because of the flooding, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and to take alternative routes.

In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills delayed the opening of all state offices until noon Wednesday due to the storm.

A flash flood warning has been issued due to the "imminent failure" of the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River in Connecticut. "Life threatening" flash flooding possible.