Retired Ipswich Firefighter Dies After Battle With Cancer

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Ipswich & Middleton Fire

Ipswich and Middleton Fire Departments are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Henry Michalski, who died from cancer on Friday. 

Chief Michalski served as a member of the Middleton Fire Department and rose through the ranks before being appointed Fire Chief in April 1993. He was Chief in Middleton until October of 2000, when he became Chief of the Ipswich Fire Department, serving until his retirement in 2004.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a member of the 633rd Combat Support Group in Vietnam. He was decorated with the Airman’s Medal for his bravery and service as an airborne firefighter, the Air Medal, first through third Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal first through third Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

“We thank Chief Michalski for his years of service, from his time serving in the Air Force to his four decades as a firefighter in Ipswich and Middleton,” said Chief Andy Theriault of Ipswich Fire. “We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Michalski was 72. 

