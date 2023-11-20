Retired Mass. pediatrician accused of assaulting his patients due in court

A former Norwell, Massachusetts, pediatrician at the South Shore Medical Center is facing some disturbing allegations.

Retired pediatrician Richard Kauff is accused of sexually assaulting former patients during physical exams, dating back decades.

Kauff is facing 13 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old and four counts of rape of a child under 16 years old. He will answer to those charges Monday at Hingham District Court.

Kauff spent about 40 years as a licensed pediatrician in the South Shore — and in those years, he never had a single complaint lodged against with the state. However, an anonymous Facebook post titled, "Inappropriate Medical Exams in Kids" kicked off this whole thing.

The two women accusing Kauff didn't know each other but saw the post and began talking about the uncomfortable and painful touching they each experienced during annual physical exams. realizing — not only were their experiences similar — they had the same childhood doctor.

It should be noted that NBC10 Boston spoke with other former patients not long ago, who had much different experiences with Kauff, saying they couldn't imagine he would do such a thing.

He announced his retirement in a South Shore Health blog post in July 2022.