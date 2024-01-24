New Hampshire

RFK Jr.'s campaign says it's qualified for the NH general election ballot

The independent candidate already has qualified for the ballot in another state, Utah

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign says it has gathered enough signatures from registered voters in New Hampshire to qualify for the state's ballot in the general election.

Some have questioned whether he or another independent or third-party candidate could play spoiler in a close presidential race this fall.

But the candidate, who is known for his environmental conservation work and anti-vaccine empire, has a long road ahead. Each state sets its own requirements to qualify for the ballot, and the process can be costly for candidates not backed by the major parties.

