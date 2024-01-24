Key takeaways from Tuesday's NH primary: Haley vows to fight on despite Trump victory

All is quiet now in New Hampshire, as the presidential candidates who spent recent months stumping here have moved on to South Carolina now that the Granite State's first-in-the-nation primary is over.

And despite a loss on Tuesday night, GOP hopeful Nikki Haley says she will continue on.

Haley told her supporters on Tuesday night that the race is far from over. She spoke in Concord not long after the race was called for former President Donald Trump.

Haley received 43% of the vote, better than some of the polls predicted but still not enough to catch Trump at 55%.

Meanwhile, Trump is the first non-incumbent to win both Iowa and New Hampshire. No Republican has won both and failed to secure the party's nomination.

"If you win both, you've never had a loser, let's put it that way," Trump said in his victory speech Tuesday night. "When you win in Iowa and you win New Hampshire, they never had losses. We're not gonna be the first, I can tell you."

Trump's New Hampshire victory speech

Former President Donald Trump was joined onstage by former primary opponents Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy after NBC News projected him to beat Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Tuesday.

But Haley disagreed, saying Trump is the wrong candidate to lead the party.

"With Donald Trump, Republicans have lost almost every competitive election," she said. "We lost the Senate, we lost the House... and the worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump."

Watch Haley's speech

Haley had the endorsement of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, but it wasn't enough for her to take the state during the first in the nation primary. She congratulated Trump Tuesday night but said she wasn't giving up on her campaign.

New Hampshire Democratic primary results

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won easily, with 66.8% of the vote, despite not appearing on the ballot and not campaigning in the state. Democrats in New Hampshire ran a write-in campaign, helping to propel him to victory.

In a statement, Biden thanked those who wrote in his name for the Democratic primary and appealed to independent and Republican voters who reject Trump to support his campaign.

“My message to the country is the stakes could not be higher," Biden said. "Our Democracy. Our personal freedoms — from the right to choose to the right to vote. Our economy — which has seen the strongest recovery in the world since COVID. All are at stake.”

Sue O'Connell breaks down former President Donald Trump's victory in a primary over Nikki Haley and President Joe Biden's victory in a primary he and the DNC are not acknowledging.

What's next?

So what's next? Nevada. That state will host its primary on Feb. 6, and party run caucuses on Feb. 8. But Haley is only on the ballot in the primary, and Trump is only on the ballot in the caucuses.

The next big showdown between Trump and Haley will be Feb. 24, in Haley's home state of South Carolina. Three days later is the Michigan primary, and then Super Tuesday on March 5. If Haley is still in the race at that point, we'll have a better idea of how the general election will shape up.