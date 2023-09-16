Rhode Island car chase leads to police shooting; one person critically injured

A suspect is in critical condition following a car chase that started in Burrillville, Rhode Island and ended with police firing their guns in Providence on Friday night, WJAR reports.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez and Maj. David Lapatin said the chase made its way outside of Women’s and Infants in Providence at around 8 p.m.

It was not immediately known why the car fled the scene.

According to police, two officers fired their guns outside the hospital. At the time, police say three people were in the car.

A suspect is currently in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.