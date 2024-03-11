Rhode Island

Rhode Island Department of Corrections investigating inmate death

Security was alerted of an inmate in medical distress in his cell around 2 a.m. Saturday

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is investigating after an inmate died at the Intake Service Center in Cranston on Saturday morning.

According to WJAR, security was alerted of an inmate in medical distress in his cell around 2 a.m. Saturday. Nursing staff provided medical assistance and emergency medical technicians with Cranston Rescue responded to the scene.

The inmate was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he later died.

The death remains under investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Rhode Island stories

Rhode Island 8 hours ago

Fire truck crashes through West Warwick station

Mar 9

27 golden retrievers rescued from Hopkinton, RI home

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us