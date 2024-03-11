Rhode Island Department of Corrections investigating inmate death

The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is investigating after an inmate died at the Intake Service Center in Cranston on Saturday morning.

According to WJAR, security was alerted of an inmate in medical distress in his cell around 2 a.m. Saturday. Nursing staff provided medical assistance and emergency medical technicians with Cranston Rescue responded to the scene.

The inmate was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he later died.

The death remains under investigation.