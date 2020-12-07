Local

Rhode Island Leads Nation in Virus Cases Per Capita: CDC

The state averaged about 110 daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days

By The Associated Press

Rhode Island has reported more coronavirus cases per capita in the past week than any other state, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rhode Island averaged about 110 daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker showed Sunday.
Minnesota and South Dakota are the only other states in the country with 100 or more.

Rhode Island is halfway through Gov. Gina Raimondo’s “two-week pause,” the latest round of restrictions on business and personal activity meant to reduce community transmission of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 1,326 new coronavirus infections and a daily positivity rate of 9.2%.

Connecticut’s rate is 60.5 cases per 100,000 and that Massachusetts has a rate of 58.3 cases per 100,000, according to the CDC.

