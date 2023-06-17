Authorities arrest man for bank robbery in Rhode Island

Authorities arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery in Cranston, Rhode Island.

58-year-old Gino Rotondo was found hiding in a self-storage unit in Cranston.

According to WJAR, Rotondo had been previously arrested after a standoff with police in 2022.

Rotondo is being charged with second degree robbery.

He was also wanted on an arrest warrant lodged by the Coventry Police Department for shoplifting and violation of a no contact Order.

“I credit the patrol officers, detectives, and Special Response Team for working together to quickly identify the suspect and take him into custody without incident hours after the robbery,” said Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist.