Four arrested following brawl at RI youth basketball game

Four men have been arrested in connection with a brawl at a North Providence, Rhode Island, youth basketball game, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The altercation happened Saturday morning after two opposing coaches began arguing over a call during the game, according to North Providence police. After coach Patrick Marchand shoved coach Gregory Adams, two spectators attempted to intervene, but ended up getting involved in the fight, witnesses said.

Marchand and Adams, as well as one of the intervening fans, John Angell, were arrested Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct. The fourth man, Timothy Volpi, was arrested Monday.

“Mind you, this basketball game was between 5 and 7 year olds," North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told WJAR. "To set the example for the youth, we need to do better I feel. We just want to let people know there are consequences for their actions and in this case three parties were arrested.”

None of the men are looking to press charges against each other, North Providence police said. The town is also looking to issue a no trespass order to the four men involved, prohibiting them from attending future North Providence school sporting events.

A day before the altercation, fans were removed from a girls' basketball game at Jenks Middle School following a similar dispute between players and fans.