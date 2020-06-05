Gov. Raimondo, Black Lives Matter RI to Discuss Racial Injustice

Today at 10:30 a.m., Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to join Black Lives Matter Rhode Island’s Gary Dantzler to discuss racial injustice across the state.

Later in the day, Gov. Raimondo is also expected to provide a coronavirus update at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, The Rhode Island Department of Health announced 107 new cases of coronavirus.

They also announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 742 across the state.

Rhode Island is now in Phase 2 of its reopening process. Social gatherings are limited to 15 people, all state parks and beaches are allowed to open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions, restaurants are permitted to open indoor dining at up to 50% capacity, gyms, fitness studios and small group fitness classes are permitted to reopen with restrictions and more.

To see an overview of Phase 2 visit https://www.reopeningri.com.