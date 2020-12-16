Local

Gina Raimondo

RI Gov. Raimondo Warns of COVID-19 Testing Site Closures Ahead of Storm

If a site is closed, residents can come back at any point upon reopening to get tested

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said in a message Tuesday night that COVID-19 test scheduling has been suspended for Thursday.

She also urged residents to check if their testing site is closed Thursday if they already have a test scheduled. Closures well be posted on the state Department of Health’s social media channels, Raimondo said.

Some outdoor testing sites may close, and some indoor or covered sites will stay open during the storm, she said. If a site is closed, residents can come back at any time once it reopens to get tested.

Rhode Island is expecting as much as a foot of snow. A winter storm warning has been issued for Providence and Kent counties from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday.

