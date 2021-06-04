Rhode Island Pride Parade Postponed as Group Reorganizes

Rhode Island’s Pride parade, usually held in late June every year to celebrate the state’s LGBTQ community, has been postponed until an undetermined date, Rhode Island Pride announced Thursday.

Parade organizers said in a statement that while emerging from the pandemic, the group is reorganizing and forming a new board of directors.

"This will allow us the time to adequately organize and celebrate 20 years of New England’s only Illuminated Night Parade," the group said in its news release. “We encourage members of the community to celebrate Pride through other events organized around the state."

The new planning committee is “committed to the reorganization, revitalization, and growth of Rhode Island Pride and deeply committed to Pride’s mission of visibility, education, and advocacy for the entire LGBTQIA+ community,” the statement said.

Last year’s events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.