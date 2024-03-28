Rhode Island

RI children's hospital employee accused of placing hidden camera in staff bathroom

Baker, 47, was fired and no longer has access to Lifespan facilities, WJAR reported.

By Staff Reports

Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island
Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

An employee at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, is accused of placing a hidden camera in the staff bathroom, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

A USB wall charger, which had a hidden camera, was placed in a locked staff bathroom, WJAR reported, citing hospital officials.

Another worker discovered the USB charger and immediately removed it before calling Providence police and Lifespan security.

All of the bathrooms were then checked by hospital security, according to WJAR.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Jason Baker reportedly admitted to officers that the device belonged to him. He was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of video voyeurism, police said.

Baker, 47, was fired and no longer has access to Lifespan facilities, WJAR reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

More Rhode Island news

DUI 5 hours ago

Former Patriots star Malcolm Butler appears in RI court on DUI charge

Rhode Island Mar 27

Boy, 14, charged with murder in deadly RI shooting

Rhode Island Mar 14

RI governor says troubled Washington Bridge must be replaced

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us