RI children's hospital employee accused of placing hidden camera in staff bathroom

An employee at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, is accused of placing a hidden camera in the staff bathroom, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

A USB wall charger, which had a hidden camera, was placed in a locked staff bathroom, WJAR reported, citing hospital officials.

Another worker discovered the USB charger and immediately removed it before calling Providence police and Lifespan security.

All of the bathrooms were then checked by hospital security, according to WJAR.

Jason Baker reportedly admitted to officers that the device belonged to him. He was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of video voyeurism, police said.

Baker, 47, was fired and no longer has access to Lifespan facilities, WJAR reported.

The incident is still under investigation.