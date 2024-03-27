Boy, 14, charged with murder in deadly RI shooting

A 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old last month in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
Emil Rodriguez was shot to death in February in the vicinity of Legion Memorial Drive.
The 14-year-old was charged with murder, Providence police said Tuesday.
He was already serving time at the Rhode Island Training School for a different crime, according to WJAR.
Officers responded to an alarm at a nearby business on Feb. 1, when they heard shots being fired and found Rodriguez lying in the street, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.