Rhode Island

Boy, 14, charged with murder in deadly RI shooting

Officers responded to an alarm at a nearby business on Feb. 1, when they heard shots being fired and found Rodriguez lying in the street, police said

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old last month in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Emil Rodriguez was shot to death in February in the vicinity of Legion Memorial Drive.

The 14-year-old was charged with murder, Providence police said Tuesday.

He was already serving time at the Rhode Island Training School for a different crime, according to WJAR.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officers responded to an alarm at a nearby business on Feb. 1, when they heard shots being fired and found Rodriguez lying in the street, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

More Rhode Island news

DUI 19 hours ago

Former Patriots star Malcolm Butler arrested on DUI charge in RI

Rhode Island Mar 21

RI middle school principal accused of driving under the influence

Warwick Mar 21

Child found shot dead in Warwick home, alongside man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us