Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to provide an update on how Rhode Island is fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday.

Raimondo was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 124 cases of COVID-19. No deaths have been reported in the state.

Raimondo announced on Tuesday measures to provide child care to parents amid the coronavirus crisis.

The governor also said the state's presidential primary, which was postponed from April 28 primary to June 2 would be a "primarily mail ballot election."