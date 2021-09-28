RI Judge Dismisses Firefighters' Challenge to Vaccine Mandate

A Rhode Island judge on Tuesday dismissed a legal challenge by firefighters to block a state requirement for health care workers to get a coronavirus vaccine by Oct. 1 or risk losing their licenses.

The Rhode Island Association of Firefighters argued that the state Department of Health’s mandate violated state law that requires the negotiation of terms and conditions of employment, and violated the firefighters’ collective bargaining rights, The Providence Journal reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They sought an injunction barring enforcement of the rule.

The health care worker vaccine mandate applies to emergency medical technicians, and many firefighters are EMTs licensed through the health department.

“In short, the court does not believe this regulation imposes a new working condition,” Judge Melissa Darigan wrote in her decision.

An email seeking comment was left with the union.