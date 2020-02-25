Local
Rhode Island

RI Lawmakers Propose Tax Hike on High Earners to Fund Education

Residents earning more than $500,000 would pay more in taxes under the proposal

Pixabay

Two Democratic Rhode Island lawmakers are proposing to raise taxes on residents earning more than $500,000 annually to pay for education.

State Sen. Ryan Pearson, of Cumberland, and Rep. Gregg Amore, of East Providence, are proposing a new tax bracket for income earned higher than $500,000.

They say it would add one percentage point to the 5.99% top rate, with incremental revenue directed to an account for funding education from kindergarten through grade 12. They emphasized it wouldn't impact any resident earning less than $500,000 annually.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

Riverfront Recapture to End Annual July Fireworks Display in Hartford

mbta 3 hours ago

Frustrations Simmer After Delays on Commuter Rail, Red Line

Amore says the state needs a commitment of resources to pay for education reform.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandeducationtaxesRyan PearsonGregg Amore
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us