Two Democratic Rhode Island lawmakers are proposing to raise taxes on residents earning more than $500,000 annually to pay for education.

State Sen. Ryan Pearson, of Cumberland, and Rep. Gregg Amore, of East Providence, are proposing a new tax bracket for income earned higher than $500,000.

They say it would add one percentage point to the 5.99% top rate, with incremental revenue directed to an account for funding education from kindergarten through grade 12. They emphasized it wouldn't impact any resident earning less than $500,000 annually.

Amore says the state needs a commitment of resources to pay for education reform.