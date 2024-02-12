RI lawmakers to discuss Washington Bridge condition

Rhode Island state lawmakers will meet on Monday to talk about the Washington Bridge crisis, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

House and Senate oversight committee members will discuss the closure of the westbound side of the bridge as well as the Department of Transportation's response and the next steps for the bridge.

The Washington Bridge shut down two months ago due to "critical failure of some bridge components." Still, drivers don't know how long their daily commute will take.

To help better plan their commute, the Department of Transportation launched a new travel tool last week that shows how long it'll take drivers to cross the bridge.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The meeting is set for 3 p.m. at the State House.

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.