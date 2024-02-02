RI leaders say they weren't notified about Washington Bridge issues for days

Rhode Island leaders, including Gov. Dan McKee, said they weren't aware of the structural issues surrounding the Washington Bridge for days, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Broken rods were discovered last month within the bridge, which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city.

The Department of Transportation received an email about this issue on Dec. 8 but director Peter Alviti said he wasn't notified for three days.

Alviti said he immediately told McKee within minutes. The first closure of the bridge started hours later.

"As soon as anybody knew, we should have known. That's how you prepare to do it right," McKee told WJAR. "From that point on December 11, I think it's been handled well."

McKee said he was unaware of any problems with the bridge before its closure, which he said was ultimately his decision.

It could take months for officials to decide on the future of the Washington Bridge.