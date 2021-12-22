Local

manslaughter

RI Woman Gets 18 Years in Adoptive Daughter's Death

During the case, prosecutors said the home was a "house of horrors" where investigators found feces, bugs and trash

WJAR

A Rhode Island woman whose adopted 9-year-old special needs daughter was found dead in a bathtub in the family’s squalid home in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced 58-year-old Michele Rothgeb to 15 years for the death of the girl, Zha-Nae Wilkerson, and an additional three years related to neglect charges involving seven other special needs children she was caring for.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Warwick woman pleaded no contest in August to manslaughter and multiple child cruelty and neglect charges. Under the agreement, she faced half of the maximum 30 years for the manslaughter charge, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

During the case, prosecutors said the home was a "house of horrors" where investigators found feces, bugs and trash after Zha-Nae's death, according to the news station.

More on the Case

Rhode Island Jan 16, 2019

Death of 9-Year-Old Girl Sparks Accusations That Guardian Neglected Child

Rhode Island Jun 13, 2019

DCYF ‘Inaction' Contributes to Death of RI Foster Child: Report

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

manslaughterRhode IslandWarwickMichele RothgebZha-Nae Wilkerson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us