RI Woman Pleads Guilty for Role in Murdering Ex-Lover's Mom

A 20-year-old Rhode Island woman has pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the murder of her former partner’s mother and was sentenced to life in prison.

Police say Shaylyn Moran and another man killed Cheryl Smith and then boasted about it on social media.

Smith died on Jan. 1, 2020, when she opened the front door of her home and was shot several times by Moran’s new fiancé, Jack Doherty.

Authorities say Moran and her new boyfriend conspired to even the score with her ex after the pair had a violent falling out.

Police say that minutes after the shooting Doherty sent a message on Snapchat to Moran: “now this is for life.”

To which she responded: “i’m yours forever and you mine,” accompanied by heart emoji.

Superior Court Justice Kristin Rodgers sentenced Moran to life in prison for murder with two additional 10-year consecutive sentences for carrying a pistol without a license and conspiring to commit murder.

Doherty, of New York, is being held without bail on murder and other charges.