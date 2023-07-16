Robber uses excavator to steal ATM from Vt. convenience store

Police in Vermont are looking for whoever is responsible for the brazen robbery of an ATM from a convenience store in Weathersfield early Sunday morning.

State police say they received a report of a burglary at Downers Four Corners store, located at 4276 VT Route 206, around 4:11 a.m.

According to a police investigation, the person used an orange Kubota excavator to remove the front wall of the store, and then used the excavator to remove and transport the ATM.

The ATM was subsequently unloaded into the back of a vehicle on Upper Falls Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.