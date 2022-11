An early morning crash on Interstate 93 in Medford has caused the southbound side of the highway to be completely shutdown.

A single lane is open on the northbound side between exits 23 and 24, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), after a rollover crash resulted in serious injuries to the driver.

Per MassDOT, the highway remains shutdown in part for a Medflight operation.

UPDATE... one lane open on 93N. All lanes on southbound side still closed. #Medford https://t.co/awBmili2wh — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 4, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.