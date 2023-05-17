Salem Chooses New Mayor During Special Election

The North Shore city of Salem, Massachusetts, has elected a new mayor.

During a special mayoral election Tuesday, Dominick Pangallo won 52.4% of the vote, beating former mayor Neil Harrington, according to The Salem News, which cited unofficial results.

Pangallo served as chief of staff to former Mayor Kim Driscoll — now Lt. Gov. Driscoll — who left her post in Witch City to serve on Beacon Hill alongside Gov. Maura Healey.

Driscoll shared a photo on social media with Pangallo Tuesday night, congratulating him on his victory.

"I’ve been honored to call you a friend & colleague," Driscoll wrote. "I have no doubt the Salem is in great hands and I look forward to seeing you lead our great city forward!"

The Salem News reports a 28% turnout for the special mayoral election. According to the news outlet, Mayor-elect Pangallo could be sworn in as soon as May 26.