Salem's Haunted Happenings Parade Is Thursday, Kicking Off Halloween Season

The 25th annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade is set to get underway at 6:30 Thursday night in Salem, Massachusetts, kicking the Halloween season into high gear in the Witch City.

This year, the parade is reverting to its original route, which will start at Shetland Park on Congress Street and finish in the Salem Common.

Central Street, from New Derby Street to Front Street, will be a sensory-friendly area for people who are sensitive to bright lights and loud noises.

More than 10,000 spectators are expected to attend the spooky event Thursday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers in the area should be prepared for road closures and parking restrictions.

Haunted Happenings Grand Parade Route

From its start at Shetland Park on Congress Street, the parade will take a left onto Derby Street, a right onto Central Street, a left onto Front Street, a right onto Washington Street, a right onto the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, a left onto Washington Square West and into the Salem Common.

No Parking Zones

The City of Salem warns that a parking ban will be in effect in the following areas from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and anyone parked there will be towed.

Congress Street both sides from Derby Street to Harbor Street

Essex Street from Washington Street to Hawthorne Boulevard

Central Street both sides from Charter Street to Derby Street

Derby Street both sides from Congress Street to Lafayette Street

Front Street both sides from Washington Street to Lafayette Street

Washington Square both sides from Essex Street to Brown Street

Parking meter spaces at the intersection of Charter Street, Front Street, and Central Street

Washington Street between Essex Street and Front Street, metered spaces

Road Closures

The City of Salem says these roads will be closed Thursday from 6 p.m. until around 9:30 p.m.

Congress Street will be closed from Harbor Street to Derby Street

Derby Street will be closed from Congress Street to Central Street

Commuters will not be able to use Route 1A between Dodge Street and Brown Street, which includes Derby Street, Hawthorne Boulevard and Washington Square at the Common entrance.

Front Street and Washington Street between New Derby Street and Church Street

Essex Street will be closed at Washington Street

Garage Parking

If you park in the South Harbor Garage, you won't be able to leave until around 9 a.m.

The Museum Place Garage entrance will only be accessible from Church Street or St. Peter Street. When leaving the garage, you will only be able to take a left onto to Brown Street and a right onto St. Peter Street.

For more haunted happenings in Salem this month, check out our complete guide here.