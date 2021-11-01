Local

police chase

Manhunt for Suspected Armed Robber Who Fled Chase on Foot in Salisbury

Massachusetts State Police said the person is suspected in an armed robbery Monday morning in York, Maine

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A person wanted on suspicion of armed robbery who led police in Massachusetts on a chase crashed their vehicle and fled on foot in Salisbury Monday, officials said.

People near Route 1 and Pleasant Street were being asked to use caution as officers in the air and on foot, as well as police dogs, searched for the person, Massachusetts State Police said.

"Residents of that area are asked to use caution and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious," they said in a tweet.

State police said the person, a male whose age and name wasn't given, is suspected in an armed robbery Monday morning in York, Maine. They also be connected to a previous robbery in Newburyport.

On Monday afternoon, the person didn't stop when being pulled over by Seabrook, New Hampshire, and Salisbury police, according to Massachusetts State Police. The crash took place on Route 110 in Salisbury.

Pleasant Street is near the center of the North Shore tourist down that borders New Hampshire.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

