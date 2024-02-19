School Committee members call for National Guard presence at Brockton High School

About half of the Brockton School Committee members have signed a petition calling for the National Guard to assist in monitoring local high school students following a recent increase in violence on campus.

They noted how in the last few months, the situation has become so dire that at one point 35 teachers were absent. That means Brockton High School is often understaffed and unable to control student behavior, including fights, substance abuse and skipping classes.

The committee members also noted how the high school is not properly monitored, allowing for trespassers to enter the building. They want the National Guard to intervene while school leadership -- with input from staff and parents -- can devise a long-term solution to the ongoing violence and disorder.

However, City Councilor-at-Large Winthrop Farwell Jr. said having the National Guard at the high school is a terrible image.

"The four committee members are suggesting the Guard should be called at a time when the School Committee needs to listen to our teaching staff, support them, and take proper action based on staff reports and recommendations," he said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's office has also weighed in, saying the administration is committed to ensuring schools are safe and is in touch with Brockton officials about the matter.

The members who signed the petition are scheduled to speak to the media on Monday morning.