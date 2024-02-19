Two people rescued from early-morning fire in Boston

Boston firefighters responded to a fire in the city's Roxbury neighborhood early Monday morning, saving two people who were screaming for help from a second floor window.

The Boston Fire Department said the flames were heavy when they arrived, spreading from the back in the basement and quickly traveling to the front and then through to the roof.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday in a duplex on Woodbine Street in Roxbury. All five people who live in the building are accounted for, but a couple of them were trapped inside the building.

Heavy Fire knocked down major overhauling throughout the 2 units all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/HVTeWg9eRv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Firefighters were able to rescue a man and a woman over a ground ladder from the second floor, and they also saved a dog from the adjacent unit.

One woman who lives in the building and one firefighter were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully said when he arrived at the scene, the woman was on oxygen. He commended firefighters for a job well done in sub-freezing temperatures.

"The fire just advanced so quickly. They only had one way out that was over one of our ground ladders, so good job on them to get to the window and call for help and good job on our ladder companies," Tully said.

Firefighters were still working at the building around 5:30 a.m., and fire officials said the building will be boarded up soon.

Companies continue to chase hot spots as they continue to overhaul, major damage to the rear of the building. pic.twitter.com/Ycmfiknz6J — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

The rear of the building suffered major damage in the fire, and the Red Cross was at the scene Monday morning working to find temporary shelter for the residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.