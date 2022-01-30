School is On Monday in Boston, So Clear Those Sidewalks and Do That Homework

The City of Boston is digging out from a historic blizzard, but Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Sunday that cleanup efforts are well underway and that schools will be open on Monday.

The city saw record-setting single-day snowfall from this storm, with 23.9 inches falling.

Despite the heavy snowfall, streets in Boston were passable by Sunday. However,

Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said that while streets are clear they are still working on widening roadways, and ask drivers to allow extra time and be cautious while traveling.

“This work is going to be ongoing for days ahead. There is a lot of snow out there and we should expect narrower than usual roads," Franklin-Hodge said.

The entire Boston region faces cold weather, high winds and continued power outages in the wake of Saturday's storms.

The snow emergency in Boston will end at 6 a.m. Monday. That means drivers have two hours to remove cars from the discounted parking garages.

Wu confirmed that Boston Public Schools will be open on Monday and asked the public to help in ensuring sidewalks are passable. In Boston, it is a property owner's responsibility to clear the sidewalk, though city crews will do some cleanup work in high-traffic areas to try to ensure safe travel for everyone.

“Even though our roads are clear, we really need everyone’s help to dig out the sidewalk in front of your home and in front of your property especially so that our young people can access bus stops, walk to school and anyone who is walking around, pedestrians, especially those in a wheelchair or a motorized scooter can get around," Wu said at a press conference Sunday.

A 42-inch path is what's required to make a clear travel path for wheelchairs and strollers. Sidewalks should have been cleared by 10 a.m. Sunday. Residents can report any issues with sidewalk accessibility by calling 311.

Wu also stressed that people should not overexert themselves while shoveling and warned that EMS did respond to some scares, but thankfully no major issues.

City officials also urged people to look out for their neighbors and help those who may be physically unable to clear their property.

"Today is also about giving back and helping those in need and that means taking the time out for watching the football game and helping your neighbor in need shoveling their sidewalk," City Council President Ed Flynn said.

The mayor encouraged anyone in need of services to contact 311, where volunteers have been staffing the phones, especially with any issues surrounding loss of heat or power. As of 1 p.m., volunteers had taken 1,200 on Sunday alone.