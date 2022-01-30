Big Cleanup Underway After Record-Tying Snowfall

Gusty winds and falling temperatures have plunged New England into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with Boston tying their single day record on Saturday, with 23.6 inches (60 centimeters), the National Weather Service said. The town of Sharon, Mass. saw more than 30 inches of snow before the storm moved out.

When all was done, over 100,000 lost power, mostly in Massachusetts, where dangerous winds hampered crews’ ability to work on overhead lines.

Eversource reported Sunday morning that they had restored power to around 50,000 customers since 6 p.m. Saturday night. Additional crews from the company's Connecticut and New Hampshire branches were expected to arrive Sunday morning to aid in the efforts.

Eversource says they are looking at around 850 customers (about 6.5% of customers there) still without power in Marshfield, Mass. Provincetown finally got power back at 10:12 pm last night, after 15 hours.

No other states reported widespread outages.

Flooding further complicated mobility in coastal regions.

Wind and waves battered North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding streets with a slurry of frigid water, according to video posted on social media. Other videos showed a street underwater on Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported some progress Sunday even as they worked to continue to re-open the state's roads. Quincy Shore Drive which had been closed due to flooding had been re-opened to traffic but remained closed to parking. I-90 remained speed-restricted between Southborough, N.Y. and Framingham.

MassDOT has 1025 pieces equipment deployed in storm ops. Speed restriction of 40mph on I-90 continues between NY-Southborough/Framingham — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 30, 2022

As bad as things were on Saturday, they could've been much worse.

Dry snow less capable of snapping trees and tearing down power lines, and its timing on a weekend, when schools were closed and few people were commuting, kept worst-case scenarios for the region off the table.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will hold a press conference to discuss the continued clean up efforts in the region at 1 p.m.