Schools closed Thursday after mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Schools will not be open Thursday after Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Jake Langlais, superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools, made the announcement on social media.

"There remains a lot of unknowns at this time," he said. "Information moves quickly but not always accurately. Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety."

Schools are also closed in Bowdoin, Oxford Hills Portland, Lisbon and New Gloucester on Thursday as authorities continue to search for the shooter.

"The events in the Lewiston/Auburn area yesterday still continue to unfold, so out of an abundance of caution, our schools will close for today," the Oxford Hills School District said in a Facebook post, noting that calls went out to families at 5 a.m. local time.

Bates College in Lewiston put out an alert on Instagram noting that students and the campus community were being asked to shelter in place.

"Your safety is of the highest importance," the school said in a statement. "Please follow the guidance of local authorities."

The school said Thursday morning that no students or employees were killed in the shootings.

Bowdoin College in Brunswick also cancelled in-person classes Thurday due to the ongoing search for the Lewiston shooter. The campus remains in "lockout" mode until further notice.

The University of Maine in Orono, which is about 100 miles from the shootings, also canceled classes Thursday.

At least 15 people are dead and 50 people were injured amid shootings at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley, and Schemengees, a restaurant.

Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, who is considered armed and dangerous.