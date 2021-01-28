Local

Missing Teen

Search Continues for Missing Belmont Teen

15-year-old Nya Brown was last seen on Jan. 17

By Marc Fortier

Belmont police

The search continues for a teen from Belmont, Massachusetts, who has now been missing for over a week.

Nya Brown, 15, was last seen on Jan. 17 around 6 p.m., Belmont police said. She is described as 5'7" and 150 pounds.

It is unknown what Brown was wearing when she went missing. She left her cell phone and credit card at home, according to police. She has reportedly gone missing before.

Brown is a student and track athlete at Belmont High, the Boston Herald said. She had lived with her mother in Illinois since she was 4 but moved to Belmont last year to live with her father.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at (617) 484-1212.

