Search Continues in Quincy Deadly Shooting

Police continued searching overnight and into early Wednesday morning for a shooter who allegedly killed a young man Tuesday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Quincy officers were called to Taffrail Road around 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding officers noticed a vehicle leaving the area and followed it a short distance away to Palmer Street, where they found a young man with apparent gunshot wounds, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference late Tuesday night.

The victim was taken with a life-threatening injury to Boston Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Morrissey said the victim was behind the wheel when police found him, but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time. The victim, who has not yet been identified, is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, Morrissey said.

Quincy police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting but said a witness reported seeing multiple people running away from the scene. There will be a police presence in the area overnight just to make sure the residents are safe, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said at the press conference.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant. Anyone who sees or hears anything unusual is asked to call 911 right away. Anyone who may have seen something out of the ordinary around the time of the shooting, or has firsthand knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Quincy Police Department or Norfolk District County police detectives.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene and are assisting the Quincy Police Department with the investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing.