Search for missing 12-year-old twin boys continues, Boston police say

The search for 12-year-old twin boys missing from their home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood has stretched into a third day.

Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur haven't been seen since about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Boston police, who said they were recently seen on the bus.

The boys are believed to have run away and their disappearance is not believed to be suspicious. Still, police are asking for the public's help in finding Jakiel and Jaliel, who are both about 5-foot-3 and have dreadlocks.

They'd been living with their father in Hyde Park, but also staying with other relatives, and police have said they may be in the area of Homestead Street in Dorchester.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Jakiel Shakur and Jaliel Shakur of Hyde Park https://t.co/uIuYxb4Hdv pic.twitter.com/mmrUJY0QdL — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 20, 2024

Anyone with information about the twins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.