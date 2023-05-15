Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Boy to Resume Monday Morning at Castle Island

An active search for a four-year-old boy who went missing at Castle Island in South Boston is expected to resume on Monday morning, after unsuccessful efforts by multiple agencies to find the child Sunday evening, authorities said.

In an update from Massachusetts State Police early Monday, troopers identified the missing child as Mohemed Fofena, of South Boston.

The child was playing at a park Sunday evening at Castle Island with an adult family member, and at around 7 p.m., the family members lost sight of him, state troopers said. The relative called 911 at around 7:30 p.m., and reported to state police that the boy was missing, according to police.

Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy from South Boston who was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Crews first searched the land, and spread their search to the water.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State troopers did a sweep of the area, and couldn't fund Mohemed. Several other agencies responded to search by land, air and water, including the Mass. State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, Boston Police Department, Boston Fire Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County also responded.

Authorities remained on scene overnight, and the active investigation is scheduled to resume later Monday morning.

A photo of the child was not immediately available — state police said they were still working on getting one — but Mohemed was said to be wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue footwear. Anyone who has information or sees Mohemed is being urged to call 911 immediately.