Search Resumes for Missing Boater in Winchester, Mass.

A search for a missing boater continues into a second day Tuesday after a man in his 50s was reported missing Monday in Winchester, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police divers and helicopter began searching the area of Shannon Beach and the Medford Boat Club just before 6 p.m. Monday. The man in his 50s was reported on some type of boat or floating device at the time, when someone reported that he went under water and didn't resurface.

State police initially said they were searching for a missing swimmer but later corrected to say they were looking for a boater. The search was suspended for the night just after 11 p.m. to resume Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 2 — Search has been suspended for the night. Will resume in the morning. https://t.co/L8sI1IOqjy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2022

State police said they had added patrols on scene to assist with security Monday and cleared the area of swimmers. Video from the scene showed several boats looking for the missing person, as well as divers in the water.

"We saw like people running over to the boat. We thought that were running for fun," witness Joseph Haddadin said. "But then people started calling the police and the ambulance started to show up and then people started jumping into the water looking for someone. And then people started talking and said someone’s drowning.”

Shannon Beach is a popular spot for freshwater swimming at Mystic Lakes State Park, according to the state's website. The beach remains closed Tuesday as the search continues.

Massachusetts saw near perfect weather on this Fourth of July, with many celebrating the holiday at local beaches and lakes.