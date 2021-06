State police in Maine are asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen 10 days ago.

Friends of Heather Cote, 39, told Maine State Police that she was last seen in South Portland around June 15.

State police, which is assisting with South Portland Police Department with the investigation, is asking anyone with information to contact detective Scott Corbett at 207-874-8575.