Local
coronavirus

Second Mass. Inmate Dies While Being Treated for Coronavirus

By Lara Salahi

Prison-Generic
Getty Images

A second Massachusetts inmate who was being treated for the coronavirus died Saturday, authorities announced.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections says the inmate housed at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.

The name of the inmate was not released due to HIPAA regulations. According the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the man had been an inmate since 2019.

Local

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

NH Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

2 hours ago

Cloudy, Mild Day Closes Out Weekend

The inmate was immediately quarantined when he began showing symptoms of coronavirus, according to the Department of Corrections. He was then taken to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19.

He remained at the hospital for medical treatment when his condition declined over a 9 day period, the department added.

The inmate's death comes just days after another inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center, a man in his 50s, died from the coronavirus.

"The health of incarcerated individuals, staff, visitors and volunteers is of utmost importance to the department as we continue to expand health and safety measures at all facilities, including strictly limited movement within each facility, providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and frequently disinfecting high touch areas,” the Department of Corrections said in a written statement.  

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us