Second Mass. Inmate Dies While Being Treated for Coronavirus

A second Massachusetts inmate who was being treated for the coronavirus died Saturday, authorities announced.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections says the inmate housed at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.

The name of the inmate was not released due to HIPAA regulations. According the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the man had been an inmate since 2019.

The inmate was immediately quarantined when he began showing symptoms of coronavirus, according to the Department of Corrections. He was then taken to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19.

He remained at the hospital for medical treatment when his condition declined over a 9 day period, the department added.

The inmate's death comes just days after another inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center, a man in his 50s, died from the coronavirus.

"The health of incarcerated individuals, staff, visitors and volunteers is of utmost importance to the department as we continue to expand health and safety measures at all facilities, including strictly limited movement within each facility, providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and frequently disinfecting high touch areas,” the Department of Corrections said in a written statement.