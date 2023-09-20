Northeastern University

See how this Boston university will help to prepare for future disease outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control is granting $17.5 million to Northeastern for outbreak preparation

By Jeff Saperstone

There's always a risk for another pandemic.

But a local university is getting funding to be on the cutting edge, and to catch any potential future outbreaks as early as possible.

Northeastern University is launching "Epistorm," or the Center for Advanced Epidemic Analysis and Predictive Modeling Technology. The university will get $17.5 million from the CDC to help them detect and prepare for potential outbreaks.

The center will lead a group of 10 research institutions, healthcare systems and private companies.

Researchers will use wastewater surveillance, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help make more informed decisions about future outbreaks of diseases.

The goal is to be able to help doctors and hospitals one or two weeks in advance, so medical centers can make room for more emergency or ICU beds. All of this should hopefully help to contain pathogens before they spread out of control.

Northeastern is one of five national innovation centers set up by the CDC as part of a new outbreak response network.

